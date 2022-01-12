ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Inmate dies after he was wedged between mattress and wall

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
TULSA, Okla. — A homeless man being held at an Oklahoma jail has died while in custody.

Dean Stith, a homeless man, was at the jail when his mattress slid off his bed, wedging Stith between the mattress and the wall, KOKI reported.

Stith was in jail on charges of trespassing and falsely reporting a crime, according to the Tulsa County Jail.

Sheriff’s deputies told KOKI its jail investigations unit will conduct an investigation to determine Stith’s cause of death.

