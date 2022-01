A new documentary on the late, great heavy metal singer and songwriter Ronnie James Dio is set to be released this year. Dio, who passed away in May 2010, worked on his autobiography Rainbow in the Dark (named after his hit single) before his death, and it was released in 2021. As stated by Wendy Dio, his widow and longtime manager, “[The autobiography] finishes in 1986, with Ronnie playing Madison Square Garden. But the documentary goes all the way through his life [until] the end. And it was very emotional.”

