WATCH: Foo Fighters drop new trailer for ‘Studio 666’

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFoo Fighters released a trailer for their first-ever upcoming comedy-horror film Studio 666. In the movie, which premieres next month, the rock ‘n’ roll legends settle into a Los Angeles mansion to work on their 10th studio album. What they eventually...

Revolver

Dave Grohl, Kerry King, Lionel Richie: See First Trailer for Foo Fighters Horror Movie 'Studio 666'

Get Foo Fighters vinyl and more at Revolver's shop. Dave Grohl is a funny guy who loves horror and heavy metal, so maybe it was only a matter of time before Foo Fighters got their very own comedic fright flick in the vein of those classic, cheesy heavy-metal horror movies of the Eighties. Titled Studio 666, said film follows the band as they move into a haunted mansion to record their new album, only to be met with all types of supernatural forces. They also encounter a head-spinning array of famous cameos — ranging from soft-rock icon Lionel Richie to former Slayer guitarist Kerry fucking King, marking what is likely the one and only time that odd couple will share the silver screen. Watch the first official trailer above.
bravewords.com

FOO FIGHTERS – New Trailer Streaming For Horror / Comedy Film Studio 666

According to Deadline, Dave Grohl and his Foo Fighters bandmates star in a film they shot in secret, Studio 666, about what happens when the legendary rock band rents an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history, to record their 10th album. Trouble is, frontman Grohl is creatively blocked, and when evil forces in the house sink into his consciousness, the creative juices begin flowing but so does the blood. Can Foo Fighters’ complete the album, with the band still alive to tour? A new trailer for the film is streaming below:
udiscovermusic.com

Watch Professionally Shot Footage From Foo Fighters’ MSG Concert

After uploading a short mini documentary of their Madison Square Garden concert back in July, Foo Fighters have now shared their full 2021 show at the famed venue. The rock legends re-opened the iconic New York arena after 466 days of COVID closure, with their date having the honor of being the first full-capacity show there since the beginning of the pandemic.
iheart.com

Music: Trailer for Foo Fighter Horror-Comedy Film Released

Trailer for Foo Fighter Horror-Comedy Film Released. The Foo Fighters are starring in a comedy horror film “Studio 666," set to hit theaters on February 25th, 2022. The movie is about a California mansion where the band recorded their 2021 album “Medicine At Midnight.” Once band members enter the house, they have to deal with supernatural forces that threaten their album session and their lives.
Billboard

Janet Jackson Documentary Sets Release Date, Drops New Trailer: Watch

A two-night, four-hour look into Janet Jackson‘s life and career is arriving this month. A&E and Lifetime announced a premiere date for the first part of Janet, the pop star’s upcoming documentary, along with a new, extended trailer released on Jan. 1. Part one of Janet will air on Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.
thebrag.com

Watch the trailer for Stan’s mysterious new drama, ‘Wolf Like Me’

Stan sure has been getting some big name stars in their original productions recently. Following on from Jamie Dornan and Zac Efron are Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, who lead the cast of the original series Wolf Like Me. The dark drama is written and directed by Abe Forsythe (Down...
epicstream.com

General Hospital: Shocking Death of Iconic Character Revealed

The character, who has been in GH since 1978, died off-screen. In a startling turn of events, General Hospital has killed off Anthony Geary's iconic character Luke Spencer, who first appeared in Port Charles 44 years ago. Perhaps it's not surprising given that Geary left the longest-running soap drama still...
