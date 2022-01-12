Escaped horse on highway prompts Colorado deputy to use cowboy skills, video shows

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Boulder County Sheriff Thursday night released a series of body camera videos from the evacuation from the Marshall Fire. The video was a small sampling of deputies at work trying to evacuate people in an evacuation deemed by many as very successful in spite of the deaths of two people in the fire. (credit: Boulder County) It includes video of officers pounding on doors and telling people to leave as the fire approached on Dec. 30. The video, which is edited, does not include efforts at the homes of probable fire victims Nadine Turnbull or Robert Sharpe. (credit: Boulder County) RELATED: Resources For Marshall Fire Victims It does show deputies rounding up dogs and helping to evacuate horses from a stable. At the Costco in Superior, a deputy yells to people, “Evacuate now leave whatever you’re doing, go. Fire out back, fire out back!” (credit: Boulder County) He tells people fleeing the store to head toward Denver, “Everybody hey please, go towards 36. Move now- leave your stuff- go! The fire’s at the back- go!” (credit: Boulder County)

