Public Safety

Escaped horse on highway prompts Colorado deputy to use cowboy skills, video shows

By Mark Price
Tacoma News Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA horse running free through a Colorado neighborhood was quickly brought under control when a sheriff’s deputy hopped on its back and rode the animal nearly three miles back home through city traffic. It happened Jan. 8 in Centennial, just south of Denver, and Deputy Ian Sebold says...

