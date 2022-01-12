ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat Ready for Second-Half Stretch

By Shandel Richardson
 1 day ago

With the Miami Heat almost at the midpoint of the season, it's becoming that time for the national media to start making predictions for the second half of the year.

NBA.com recently released its midseason report and the Heat were listed among the teams who are considered locks for the playoffs. NBA.com write Steve Aschburner gave two reasons why the Heat will have success the remainder of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xOHCs_0djkcGHr00

One of them was the Heat's ability to win despite injuries.

"Any notion at the start of 2021-22 that Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo could miss 17 and 22 games respectively out of the first 40 and the Heat would be breathing down the conference leaders’ necks would have been absurd," Aschburner said. "Yet Miami has gone 11-6 and 15-7 without them — how’s that for respective?"

The other reason was a favorable schedule the next few months.

"Here’s an ace up Miami’s sleeve: It has only 17 road games left, and a .750 winning percentage (12-4) so far at home," Aschburner wrote.

The Heat returns to action Wednesday at the Atlanta Hawks.

#Miami Heat Ready#The Miami Heat#Nba Com#The Atlanta Hawks
