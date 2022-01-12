Miami Heat Ready for Second-Half Stretch

With the Miami Heat almost at the midpoint of the season, it's becoming that time for the national media to start making predictions for the second half of the year.

NBA.com recently released its midseason report and the Heat were listed among the teams who are considered locks for the playoffs. NBA.com write Steve Aschburner gave two reasons why the Heat will have success the remainder of the season.

One of them was the Heat's ability to win despite injuries.

"Any notion at the start of 2021-22 that Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo could miss 17 and 22 games respectively out of the first 40 and the Heat would be breathing down the conference leaders’ necks would have been absurd," Aschburner said. "Yet Miami has gone 11-6 and 15-7 without them — how’s that for respective?"

The other reason was a favorable schedule the next few months.

"Here’s an ace up Miami’s sleeve: It has only 17 road games left, and a .750 winning percentage (12-4) so far at home," Aschburner wrote.

The Heat returns to action Wednesday at the Atlanta Hawks.

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Bam Adebayo staying upbeat while on the injured list. CLICK HERE

Here's a look at the vitals for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks CLICK HERE

An update on the status of injured center Dewayne Dedmon. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com