College Sports

Pitt Ends Season With Highest Final Ranking In 39 Years

By Jimmy Keltz
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePitt’s 31-21 loss to Michigan State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl didn’t significantly affect the Panthers’ standing in the final Associated Press and USA Today/AFCA Top 25 polls. Pitt finished 13th...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peach Bowl#Panthers#American Football#Associated Press#Usa Today#Ap#Acc#Wake Forest#Pro Football Network#Yahoo Sports
