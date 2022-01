The Los Angeles Rams could be trotting out a 37-year-old safety that hasn't played in a game since 2019 for their Wild Card Round playoff game on Monday night. The Rams are signing safety Eric Weddle out of retirement, per his agent David Canter. Following the Rams' Week 18 game against the San Francisco 49ers, Jordan Fuller and Taylor Rapp both came out of the contest banged up with an injury. Fuller suffered a blow to his ankle that will force him to miss the rest of the season and Rapp has been placed in concussion protocol.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO