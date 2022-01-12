Rain will push north, start to dry out heading into the weekend

Another beautiful day even though there was enhanced cloud cover. Most clouds will begin to roll in tonight ahead of a weak cold front. The front is expected to make its way through the Carolinas tonight and into Friday. Since this system is weaker, there will be no increased chance for clouds or precipitation. For the rest of tomorrow, expect mainly sunny skies with breezy conditions. Winds will be from the NW at 10-20 mph. The beginning of the weekend, Saturday, with be partly cloudy with temperatures only in the low 50s. Sunday will be gloomy and rainy as a much stronger system treks across the southeastern United States. The low pressure will pass over our inland countries dropping around an inch of rain over a 12 hour period, approximately. For coastal communities, 1-2 inches of rain is possible. Along the border belt a wintry mix with freezing rain is possible. Everywhere east of I-95 should expect rain – which at some periods may be moderate. The possibility of ice is more of a concern for regions along the border belt; especially, late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.

