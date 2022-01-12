ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain will push north, start to dry out heading into the weekend

q13fox.com
 1 day ago

A weak cold front moves in early...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 0

Weather
Environment
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Bitter Cold, Another Powerful Storm On Horizon For Weekend After Brief Reprieve

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Highs will top out slightly above average Thursday, and conditions will stay mostly calm before bitter cold returns and a powerful storm arrives this weekend. Day time highs in and around the city will be around 47 degrees with scattered clouds. An arctic cold front is set to drop in Friday afternoon leading to  gusty winds and plummeting temperatures. Temperatures are scheduled to drop some 30 degrees and wind chills will fall into the teens by Friday evening. Expect a frigid start to the weekend with sub-zero wind chills, likely region-wide. Dangerous cold will develop in the Poconos with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Tracking weekend winter storm in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The next couple of days remain quiet until the next winter storm moves into Maryland. Thursday and Friday remain milder with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A dry cold front will then drop temperatures by the start of the weekend and set Maryland up for it's next chance for winter weather.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy Skies, Warmer Temperatures, And Light Rain On Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – GFS model data has been consistent over the past 30 hours, showing enough snow to expect winter storm watches to be issued sometime on Saturday morning. At this point, we are continuing to monitor data coming in. I can tell you that the Euro model has jumped on a similar track as the GFS. The Canadian model has really pulled back on snow for our region, pushing the track to the east coast. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos While it doesn’t drive our forecast,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WJCL

Pleasant and dry through Saturday then rain and wind on Sunday

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be another dry day with areas of clouds throughout the day. Highs will be a few degrees above the 61 seasonal average. High pressure-system will build into the area on Friday. There will be lots of sunshine throughout Friday with highs around 60. The weekend...
SAVANNAH, GA
wbtw.com

Weekend Rain and Cooldown

Another beautiful day even though there was enhanced cloud cover. Most clouds will begin to roll in tonight ahead of a weak cold front. The front is expected to make its way through the Carolinas tonight and into Friday. Since this system is weaker, there will be no increased chance for clouds or precipitation. For the rest of tomorrow, expect mainly sunny skies with breezy conditions. Winds will be from the NW at 10-20 mph. The beginning of the weekend, Saturday, with be partly cloudy with temperatures only in the low 50s. Sunday will be gloomy and rainy as a much stronger system treks across the southeastern United States. The low pressure will pass over our inland countries dropping around an inch of rain over a 12 hour period, approximately. For coastal communities, 1-2 inches of rain is possible. Along the border belt a wintry mix with freezing rain is possible. Everywhere east of I-95 should expect rain – which at some periods may be moderate. The possibility of ice is more of a concern for regions along the border belt; especially, late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
alabamawx.com

One More Dry Day; Rain/Snow This Weekend

PLEASANT WINTER AFTERNOON: Temperatures have reached the low to mid 60s over the western half of the state this afternoon with 50s elsewhere. The sky is partly to mostly sunny, and tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 30s. We have one more dry day ahead… tomorrow...
ALABAMA STATE
Post-Bulletin

Colder temperatures to start the weekend

Snow will be steady throughout the day today and winds coming out of the east. The snow will end tonight with accumulations about 2-4 inches. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the teens. More clouds come into the picture Sunday and highs increase into the low 20s. The start of next week will continue the cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 20s.
ENVIRONMENT

