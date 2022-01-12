ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Simone Biles and others to guest star on final season of 'Black-ish'

Fremont Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Jan. 11, ABC announced that the hit...

fremonttribune.com

POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
NFL
ABC News

1st look at Michelle Obama guest starring on 'Black-ish'

"Black-ish" is welcoming a very special guest for its season 8 premiere: Michelle Obama. The former first lady will be playing herself in the episode, which airs Jan. 4. According to the synopsis, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) forces Dre (Anthony Anderson) to attend a fundraiser for When We All Vote so they can "make some new couple friends" and "do their part in increasing participation in each and every election." Obama is the special guest at the event and she accepts an invitation for dinner at their home. Cue the usual Johnson family hijinks.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Black-ish, This Is Us Begin Final Seasons, Judge Steve Harvey Bows on ABC

TV's winter season kicks into high gear tonight with the final season premieres of Black-ish and This Is Us, and the premiere of Steve Harvey's new "courtroom comedy." Also today: a trio of new sitcoms make their time period premieres, CBS's FBI franchise returns for the back half of the 2021-2022 season, and more. Here's what's new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
People

Tracee Ellis Ross Personally Asked Michelle Obama to Cameo in Black-ish Season 8 Premiere

Tracee Ellis Ross has revealed how former First Lady Michelle Obama's appearance in the premiere episode of Black-ish's final season came to be. Ross, 49, stars on the sitcom as Rainbow "Bow" Johnson, the matriarch of an upper-class Black family living in Los Angeles. The ABC series, which also features Anthony Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne, will air its season 8 premiere on Tuesday.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Try Not to Cry Watching the Cast of Black-ish Say Farewell Ahead of Series Finale

Watch: EXCLUSIVE: "Black-ish" Stars Celebrate Final Season. Black-ish is coming to an end, and we are more than sad-ish. The long-awaited final season of award-winning comedy series Black-ish premieres Jan. 4 on ABC. But before we say goodbye to one of our favorite on-screen families, in an E! exclusive featurette, the cast of the show, including Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin and Miles Brown reveal what's to come in season eight as they look back on the legacy of the series.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘black-ish’ Stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross Discuss the Final Season

ABC hosted the final Television Critics Association (TCA) panel for black-ish on January 11, 2022, and it was both a hilarious and heartfelt send-off for the critically acclaimed comedy that’s finishing up its run at the end of this, its eighth season. The virtual TCA winter press conference featured the series’ stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross along with series creator/executive producer Kenya Barris and showrunner/executive producer Courtney Lilly.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Black-ish: Season Eight Viewer Votes

Where will the Johnsons end up in the eighth and final season of the Black-ish TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Black-ish is cancelled or renewed for season nine (in this case, we know season eight is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the eighth season episodes of Black-ish here.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Black-ish' Star Has Adorable Nickname for Michelle Obama After Final Season Cameo

With Black-ish in its last season, everyone in Hollywood and beyond is trying to get a guest spot on the show. The eighth and final season of the ABC comedy premiered on Jan. 11 and featured Michelle Obama as a guest. The former First Lady isn't the only one making an appearance. This season is jam-packed with stars, including Simone Biles, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Magic Johnson, Daveed Diggs, Vivica A. Fox, Andrew "KingBach" Bachelor, Stephen A. Smith, Reid Scott, and Los Angeles Lakers Dwight Howard, Kent Bazemore, DeAndre Jordan, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn. Black-ish airs on ABC Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
PopSugar

The Black-ish Cast Say Farewell After 8 Seasons: "It Is So Hard to Say Goodbye"

Sad news for Black-ish fans: the hit ABC family series is coming to an end after eight laughter-filled seasons. The show's season eight premiere kicks off on Jan. 4 with a special guest appearance from former first lady Michelle Obama. And yet we're still struggling to say goodbye to the Johnson family — Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross), Andre "Dre" (Anthony Anderson), Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Junior (Marcus Scribner), Diane (Marsai Martin), and Jack (Miles Brown) — who have all grown up with us over the years.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Black-ish': Tracee Ellis Ross Was in Tears While Filming Final Episode

Black-ish is in its final season. For eight years, the Johnson family has brought laughs to viewers on a weekly basis in the feel-good family comedy. Fans are sad to see their favorite family leave their screens, but not more than the stars of the show. Tracee Ellis Ross stars as Rainbow Johnson, the matriarch of the family alongside Anthony Anderson, Lawrence Fishbourne, Jenifer Lewis, and others. For Ross, filming this season has been emotional, but the final episode proved to be the biggest tear-jerker for her.
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Simone Biles Parties in Texas in Dior Sneakers, Crop Top and Sleek Leggings

Simone Biles took her sporty style on a party bus en route to Austin, Texas this week. While taking a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories before boarding the bus with her friends, the Olympian wore sleek black leggings. She paired the bottoms with a matching black crop top, as well as a puffy jacket in a deep berry hue. Biles completed her look with two delicate necklaces and several rings. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast elevated her athleisure with a pair of high-top Dior sneakers. The cream pair featured an allover gray print of the brand’s signature logo, as well as a lace-up silhouette....
TEXAS STATE
Talking With Tami

‘Black-ish’ Welcomes More Special Guest Stars for Celebratory Farewell Season

Having kicked off its celebratory eighth and final season with a visit from Michelle Obama, “black-ish” fills up its star-studded guest roster with a slate of celebrity appearances as the Johnsons prepare to say goodbye. Starting with an all-new episode airing tonight, TUESDAY, JAN. 11 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, upcoming special guest stars this season include Andrew Bachelor (KingBach), Kent Bazemore, Simone Biles, Jeanie Buss, Daveed Diggs, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Vivica A. Fox, Montrezl Harrell, Dwight Howard, Magic Johnson, DeAndre Jordan, Malik Monk, Isaiah Mustafa, Kendrick Nunn, Rajon Rondo, Reid Scott and Stephen A. Smith, among others.
TV SERIES

