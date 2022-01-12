ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 Keys to an Eagles Win on Sunday

By Hunter Simpson
Philadelphia Sports Nation
Philadelphia Sports Nation
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Eagles are now set to take on the Buccaneers on Sunday at 1:00pm. The Bucs aren’t in the best shape at the moment with the Antonio Brown extravaganza and the injuries that they have faced. The Bucs will be going into the game without players like Levonte David and Chris...

phlsportsnation.com

Comments / 2

Related
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski wouldn’t invite Tom Brady to dinner after $1 million bonus

Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Sends Total Love Letter To Patriots, Belichick And Kraft In What Was Meant To Be Final Documentary Episode

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s documentary series was supposed to be a nine-part project, with one episode dedicated to each of the Patriots’ seasons that ended in a Super Bowl appearance during his time in New England. Of course, Brady went out and won a Super Bowl in year one in Tampa, thus necessitating a 10th episode being added. Leave it to Tom Brady to ruin some well-made plans by winning another Super Bowl. Yet for all intents and purposes, the ninth installment of “Man In The Arena” — which debuted on ESPN+ on Tuesday — served as the final chapter...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Rob Gronkowski
ESPN

'He's my Michael Jordan' -- How Tom Brady became the NFL's first true global icon

It's been more than 20 years since Tom Brady launched an NFL career worthy of every award and acclaim imaginable. Along the way, he has also become the league's first global superstar. Like Babe Ruth and Michael Jordan before him, Brady has helped to elevate a sport that was mostly confined to North America and managed to spread its popularity to unexpected places.
NFL
FanSided

Chris Long wants the Philadelphia Eagles to sign Will Compton

Chris Long hasn’t been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles since January of 2019. He’s never been teammates with Darius Slay, let alone Jalen Hurts, and is probably more associated with the formerly St. Louis Rams than the Eagles now that his playing days are done. With that...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Bucs#Patriots#Lions
siriusxm.com

Tom Brady on the Bucs-Eagles playoff game, Rob Gronkowski’s dinner snub & more

Ahead of the Buccaneers-Eagles NFC Wild Card Game, which kicks off on January 16 at 1pm ET at Raymond James Stadium, Tom Brady spoke with host Jim Gray about the regular season, the playoffs, and Rob Gronkowski on the legendary quarterback’s exclusive SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Go!. Despite a...
NFL
CBS Boston

Four Reasons For Patriots Optimism In Playoff Matchup With Bills

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — So, the Patriots are in the playoffs, and they’re underdogs. This does not happen often. During the two decades of dominance, the Patriots were not favored in just seven of their 41 playoff games. And all but two of those games came in the championship round or Super Bowl, and none of them happened in the Wild Card round. (The Patriots rarely played in the Wild Card round in the Tom Brady era, of course, playing just four times in the opening round during their 17 trips to the postseason.) But it is a new era, as the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

Vikings Reportedly Line Up GM Interviews, Including Eagles’ Catherine Raiche

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings’ search for a new general manager has begun in earnest, with several candidates reportedly set to be interviewed. One of those candidates is reportedly Catherine Raiche, vice president of football operations for the Philadelphia Eagles. Raiche has been with the Eagles for three seasons, earning a promotion before the 2021 season. Before that, she worked in the Canadian Football League for five years. Catherine Raiche (credit: Philadelphia Eagles) The Eagles say Raiche is “involved in all areas of football operations and player personnel, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development, and football research.” Raiche would be the...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Recognition for Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... First-team OC: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce considered retirement in the offseason but decided to come back and once again played at a high level. He was a key cog in the Eagles’ outstanding run game. In pass protection, Kelce was charged with just one sack and zero QB hits allowed on 557 snaps. He started every game, was a team leader and performed at a high level despite being sandwiched in between two backup guards. [...] First-team RT: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles. Johnson missed three games in the middle of the season, but he played at such a high level the rest of the time that he still gets the first-team nod. According to PFF, 57 offensive tackles played at least 500 snaps this season. Johnson was the only who didn’t allow a sack. He gave up just one quarterback hit and ranked first among tackles in pass block win rate. Plus he was outstanding in the run game.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Philadelphia Sports Nation

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Enhancing Your Philadelphia Sports Fan Experience

 https://phlsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy