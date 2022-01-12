Webb Simpson looks to atone for missing 3 favorite events

Webb Simpson honestly did not know how the 2021 Ryder Cup week was going to be for him. Badly wanting to play on his fourth U.S. team at Whistling Straits last September, and get his first American win, he’d made early noise at making the squad with two wins in 2020. But his game wobbled at times in 2021, and when Steve Stricker made his six captain’s picks, Simpson was the man with his nose pressed to the glass, on the outside looking in.

