ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Webb Simpson looks to atone for missing 3 favorite events

kxnet.com
 1 day ago

HONOLULU (AP) — Webb Simpson has been on the PGA Tour long enough and won enough to not be in a hurry. He was no less eager to fly to the middle of the Pacific for one week at the Sony Open. “I realized that when I got...

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Webb Simpson eyeing Ryder Cup return after winless 2021

Webb Simpson hopes a long journey will pay dividends in the shape of an overdue Sony Open victory as he targets a Ryder Cup return.Simpson has finished fourth, third and fourth in his last three starts at Waialae Country Club, although he comes into the event without the benefit of starting the year in the previous week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.That tournament is reserved for winners on the PGA Tour in the preceding season and Simpson failed to add to his seven tour titles in 2021, recording five top 10s in 21 starts as he battled Covid-19 and a neck...
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Webb Simpson What’s In The Bag?

Check out the clubs being used by Webb Simpson. Aside from an Odyssey putter, the American has a full set of Titleist clubs in the bag and has been with the brand many years now. Webb Simpson What’s In The Bag?. Driver. Titleist TS3. For many years he had...
GOLF
firstsportz.com

“Battling flu, Covid, neck injury” – Webb Simpson recalls a frustrating year

USA’s Webb Simpson reckoned that 2021 was a frustrating year on the PGA Tour. “From neck injury to catching COVID-19, the 36-year-old’s journey was nothing less than a roller-coaster last year. “Battling flu, Covid, neck injury,” he remembered on Tuesday to reporters. “I feel like that crept...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'My best golf is ahead of me': Webb Simpson confident he'll rebound from poor 2021 marred by illness and injury

Webb Simpson is in an ideal place to put a poor 2021 behind him. “I love it here,” Simpson said Tuesday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he’ll make his 2022 debut in the Sony Open. “I have great memories here. And it is a golf course that if I put top five favorite courses for me and my game, this would be one of them.
HONOLULU, HI
Golf Digest

Getting passed over for Ryder Cup has Webb Simpson motivated for a repeat of his great 2020

Webb Simpson honestly did not know how the 2021 Ryder Cup week was going to be for him. Badly wanting to play on his fourth U.S. team at Whistling Straits last September, and get his first American win, he’d made early noise at making the squad with two wins in 2020. But his game wobbled at times in 2021, and when Steve Stricker made his six captain’s picks, Simpson was the man with his nose pressed to the glass, on the outside looking in.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Webb Simpson: I dream of being Ryder Cup captain one day

Webb Simpson could have counted himself very unlucky not to have been picked for the Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits. That being said, only divine intervention could have stopped that trailblazing side of Americans who were simply too good. Yet Simpson, 36, has detailed his dissapointment at watching the...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Els
Popculture

Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Erica Herman Wear Matching Outfits on Vacation

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman are bringing in the new year with some style. The two were spotted at LAX on Sunday and were wearing matching outfits. Herman wore a white tie-dye sweatsuit which matches the shorts Woods was wearing. It's not clear if Woods was wearing a white tie-dye shirt as he had on a "Straight Outta Ice Bath" sweatshirt while wearing a white hat.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Is pro golf broken? Greg Norman has been saying so for years

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared as a newsletter to Golf Digest+ subscribers. To subscribe to Golf Digest+ for exclusive content and more, click here.​​. The subject of this week’s Local Knowledge, Golf Digest’s narrative podcast, is a complicated figure in our game: Greg Norman. His golf accomplishments are beyond reproach—two major championships, more than six years as the world’s No. 1 player and a wide range of successful off-course business pursuits. Our episode, however, focuses not on Norman’s playing or marketing prowess but his three-decade battle with the PGA Tour. In October, Norman was named CEO of LIV Golf Investments, the Saudi-funded entity planning a new tour that would compete with the PGA Tour for top-level talent.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Ball#Ryder Cup#Ap
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, conflict over son Charlie's future

According to an insider from OK! Magazine, Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren have disagreed over what the future holds for Charlie who is 12 years old. "Tiger thinks it would be great for Charlie to have a destiny like his. Tiger isn't trying to be pushy, he's just proud of...
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Golf reporter Tim Rosaforte dies at 66

The golf community is mourning the loss of one of its most well-known reporters. Tim Rosaforte died on Tuesday following a brief battle with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Golf Channel. He was 66. Rosaforte covered the biggest stories in golf for Golf Channel, Sports Illustrated and Golf Digest....
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

After golf club TAKEN from bag, Rory McIlroy ready to DROP Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy admits he will unlikely compete in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on the DP World Tour, which falls the week before the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. McIlroy has played twice in the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club but has struggled to...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, the little bet with Steve Williams

Tiger Wood shared on the Saturday Golf Channel broadcast an episode with his former swing coach, Butch Harmon, and his former caddie, Steve Williams. “We talked a lot about how hilly this course is, and back in the day, Tiger and his caddie, Steve Williams had a little bet,” Wood said.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Nick Faldo: "Tiger Woods's like John Lennon"

Nick Faldo loves the Beatles and he think Tiger is the John Lennon of modern golf. Although he used to name Arnold Palmer as Paul McCartney for a long period, Nick has named a different golfer this time. He thinks that Rory McIlroy would be the perfect fit for McCartney....
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy