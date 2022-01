Dunwoody became the latest city to outlaw wild house parties that became a problem in Atlanta and nearby cities during the pandemic. The north DeKalb County city made it illegal to rent a home for the explicit intent of throwing a consequence-free party. The City Council voted Monday to allow police to fine violators up to $1,000 or throw them in jail for up to six months.

