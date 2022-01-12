ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Ten announces revised 2022 Ohio State football schedule

By Amanda Levine / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 1 day ago

The Big Ten released revised schedules for the 2022 season Wednesday.

Changes occurred due to modifications in the shortened 2020 Big Ten schedule. Here is a look at Ohio State’s updated schedule:

Sept. 3: Notre Dame

Sept. 10: Arkansas State

Sept. 17: Toledo

Sept. 24: Wisconsin

Oct. 1: Rutgers

Oct. 8: at Michigan State

Oct. 15: Bye week

Oct. 22: Iowa

Oct. 29: at Penn State

Nov. 5: at Northwestern

Nov. 12: Indiana

Nov. 19: at Maryland

Nov. 26: Michigan

The Buckeyes still play the same 12 opponents as originally planned, but now they will open the season with five straight home games — the most consecutive home games of anyone in the conference.

After opening the season with three nonconference games, Ohio State will now open Big Ten play at home against Wisconsin, which was originally scheduled for Nov. 12, instead of at Michigan State. The original schedule had OSU playing road games at Michigan State and Penn State in back-to-back weeks. The matchup at Penn State moved from Oct. 1 to Oct. 29, the third straight year OSU and Penn State will play the last weekend in October.

The bye week moved from after Iowa to before Iowa, giving OSU a bye week at the exact midpoint of the season for the second straight year. The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes haven't played in Columbus since 2013.

Ohio State’s eight home games are tied with Michigan for most in the conference. In 2023, the Buckeyes will play six road games.

Walleye rookie goalie Max Milosek makes most of rare chance

When the opportunity came knocking at Christmastime, goaltender Max Milosek knew he had received a surprise present. A 28-year-old from Lapeer, Mich., Milosek received a call from Toledo Walleye coach Dan Watson just after returning to his Southern Professional Hockey League team in Huntsville, Ala. after a break for the holiday.
