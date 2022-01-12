ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simone Biles and others to guest star on final season of 'Black-ish'

Independent Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Jan. 11, ABC announced that the hit...

independenttribune.com

POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
NFL
ABC News

1st look at Michelle Obama guest starring on 'Black-ish'

"Black-ish" is welcoming a very special guest for its season 8 premiere: Michelle Obama. The former first lady will be playing herself in the episode, which airs Jan. 4. According to the synopsis, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) forces Dre (Anthony Anderson) to attend a fundraiser for When We All Vote so they can "make some new couple friends" and "do their part in increasing participation in each and every election." Obama is the special guest at the event and she accepts an invitation for dinner at their home. Cue the usual Johnson family hijinks.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Celebrities You Forgot Guest Starred on Black-ish

Watch: EXCLUSIVE: "Black-ish" Stars Celebrate Final Season. We present to you: pretty much every celebrity ever. On Tuesday Jan. 4, the final season of Black-ish premiered on ABC. But before we say goodbye to the Johnson family, let's say hello to the celebrity guest stars of Black-ish past. And spoiler alert: there are a lot of them.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Tracee Ellis Ross Personally Asked Michelle Obama to Cameo in Black-ish Season 8 Premiere

Tracee Ellis Ross has revealed how former First Lady Michelle Obama's appearance in the premiere episode of Black-ish's final season came to be. Ross, 49, stars on the sitcom as Rainbow "Bow" Johnson, the matriarch of an upper-class Black family living in Los Angeles. The ABC series, which also features Anthony Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne, will air its season 8 premiere on Tuesday.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Black-ish’s Kenya Barris Reflects On Impact Of “Outwardly Black” Comedy; ABC Unveils Additional Season 8 Guest Stars – TCA

Black-ish boss Kenya Barris was just hoping to get a show on the air when he first created the family comedy. Now in its final season, the ABC title starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross as the pillars of the Johnson family, has far exceeded his expectations. “We wanted to say something that as much as we grew up loving the Cosby show, the Cosby show happened to be Black and we wanted to do a show that was absolutely, positively, outwardly Black,” Barris said during the comedy’s TCA panel on Tuesday.  “I never in a million years imagined that...
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch on Tuesday: This Is Us and Black-ish return to kick off their final seasons

The Big Three have only 18 to go. Just 18 episodes remain in the Pearson family saga, but there's plenty of drama to unravel. What to expect in tonight's season premiere? Per tradition, the siblings will mark another birthday — this is 41 — and they (like the show's viewers) will have a chance to ease into the proceedings and take stock of the last half-dozen years. "It's nostalgic; it's reflective," creator Dan Fogelman says of the season 6 opener. "This season's going to have a nice, quiet, slow pace to it intentionally. And some things need to be set up to then explode later or come to fruition later. So these first episodes are doing the job to — hopefully in an entertaining and fulfilling way — set the table for some really big stuff that's coming down the pike." Buckle up for one last ride. —Dan Snierson.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘black-ish’ Stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross Discuss the Final Season

ABC hosted the final Television Critics Association (TCA) panel for black-ish on January 11, 2022, and it was both a hilarious and heartfelt send-off for the critically acclaimed comedy that’s finishing up its run at the end of this, its eighth season. The virtual TCA winter press conference featured the series’ stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross along with series creator/executive producer Kenya Barris and showrunner/executive producer Courtney Lilly.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Black-ish: Season Eight Viewer Votes

Where will the Johnsons end up in the eighth and final season of the Black-ish TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Black-ish is cancelled or renewed for season nine (in this case, we know season eight is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the eighth season episodes of Black-ish here.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Black-ish' Star Has Adorable Nickname for Michelle Obama After Final Season Cameo

With Black-ish in its last season, everyone in Hollywood and beyond is trying to get a guest spot on the show. The eighth and final season of the ABC comedy premiered on Jan. 11 and featured Michelle Obama as a guest. The former First Lady isn't the only one making an appearance. This season is jam-packed with stars, including Simone Biles, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Magic Johnson, Daveed Diggs, Vivica A. Fox, Andrew "KingBach" Bachelor, Stephen A. Smith, Reid Scott, and Los Angeles Lakers Dwight Howard, Kent Bazemore, DeAndre Jordan, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn. Black-ish airs on ABC Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
Talking With Tami

‘Black-ish’ Welcomes More Special Guest Stars for Celebratory Farewell Season

Having kicked off its celebratory eighth and final season with a visit from Michelle Obama, “black-ish” fills up its star-studded guest roster with a slate of celebrity appearances as the Johnsons prepare to say goodbye. Starting with an all-new episode airing tonight, TUESDAY, JAN. 11 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, upcoming special guest stars this season include Andrew Bachelor (KingBach), Kent Bazemore, Simone Biles, Jeanie Buss, Daveed Diggs, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Vivica A. Fox, Montrezl Harrell, Dwight Howard, Magic Johnson, DeAndre Jordan, Malik Monk, Isaiah Mustafa, Kendrick Nunn, Rajon Rondo, Reid Scott and Stephen A. Smith, among others.
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Simone Biles Parties in Texas in Dior Sneakers, Crop Top and Sleek Leggings

Simone Biles took her sporty style on a party bus en route to Austin, Texas this week. While taking a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories before boarding the bus with her friends, the Olympian wore sleek black leggings. She paired the bottoms with a matching black crop top, as well as a puffy jacket in a deep berry hue. Biles completed her look with two delicate necklaces and several rings. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast elevated her athleisure with a pair of high-top Dior sneakers. The cream pair featured an allover gray print of the brand’s signature logo, as well as a lace-up silhouette....
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Simon Biles recalls ‘crazy’ encounter with boyfriend Jonathan Owens before they met

Before gymnast Simon Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens became a couple, the two had an unplanned encounter prior to a Houston Texans football game.On 9 January, Biles, 24, shares a series of photos on her Instagram story at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. In one photo, Biles is standing on the sidelines and smiling at the camera, while Owens, 26, is standing in the background.“Okay how CRAZY is this photo,” Biles wrote on her expired story, which has been screenshotted by the New York Post. “December 2019. Texans had me for home field advantage & I lead the team...
NFL
PopSugar

The Black-ish Cast Say Farewell After 8 Seasons: "It Is So Hard to Say Goodbye"

Sad news for Black-ish fans: the hit ABC family series is coming to an end after eight laughter-filled seasons. The show's season eight premiere kicks off on Jan. 4 with a special guest appearance from former first lady Michelle Obama. And yet we're still struggling to say goodbye to the Johnson family — Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross), Andre "Dre" (Anthony Anderson), Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Junior (Marcus Scribner), Diane (Marsai Martin), and Jack (Miles Brown) — who have all grown up with us over the years.
TV SERIES

