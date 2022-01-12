Simone Biles and others to guest star on final season of 'Black-ish'

The Big Three have only 18 to go. Just 18 episodes remain in the Pearson family saga, but there's plenty of drama to unravel. What to expect in tonight's season premiere? Per tradition, the siblings will mark another birthday — this is 41 — and they (like the show's viewers) will have a chance to ease into the proceedings and take stock of the last half-dozen years. "It's nostalgic; it's reflective," creator Dan Fogelman says of the season 6 opener. "This season's going to have a nice, quiet, slow pace to it intentionally. And some things need to be set up to then explode later or come to fruition later. So these first episodes are doing the job to — hopefully in an entertaining and fulfilling way — set the table for some really big stuff that's coming down the pike." Buckle up for one last ride. —Dan Snierson.

