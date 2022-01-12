ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GG Townson chats 'Sacrifice' on BET+ and more

By Marcia Parris, Ojinika Obiekwe
 1 day ago

NEW YORK — Last year, a record number of people tuned in to watch GG Townson play Salt in Lifetime’s Salt-N-Pepa biopic.

Since then, the actor has been quite busy but of course, she made time for the PIX11 Morning News.

You can catch Townson on “Sacrifice,” which is streaming now on BET+.

PIX11.com is New York's Very Own source for tri-state area news.

