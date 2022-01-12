ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Simon Cowell engaged to longtime girlfriend Lauren Silverman

By Drew Weisholtz
AOL Corp
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSimon Cowell is off the market. Representatives for the “America’s Got Talent” judge and executive producer have confirmed to TODAY that he is engaged to Lauren Silverman, with whom he shares son Eric, 7. The couple has definitely been there for each other through thick and...

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal, has 'removed everything fake' from her body

Crystal Hefner has moved on from her Playboy days, and she's now more authentic than ever. The model took to Instagram this week to speak about how her life has changed since her husband, Hugh Hefner, passed away in 2017. That change isn't limited to just her relationship status but also her appearance and her social media following.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Lauren Silverman
US Magazine

‘America’s Got Talent’ Winners: Where Are They Now?

Quite the journey! Created by Simon Cowell, America’s Got Talent debuted on NBC in June 2006, shortly after the show was set to launch in the U.K. While the contestants and their talents change each season, they’re not the only element that switches up. At first, the reality competition series was hosted by Regis Philbin with David Hasselhoff, Brandy Norwood and Piers Morgan serving as judges. After the first season, Philbin was replaced by Jerry Springer while Norwood left and Sharon Osbourne stepped in.
TV SHOWS
Distractify

Simon Cowell Will Soon Be a Husband, but Does He Have Any Kids?

When it comes to singing competitions, there's nobody as synonymous with their existence as Simon Cowell. As a host/judge on shows such as American Idol, Pop Idol, The X Factor UK, The X Factory U.S., Britain's Got Talent, America's Got Talent, and more, Simon has built quite a reputation for himself. Furthermore, his prowess as one of the foremost scouts of new talent on Earth has proven itself time and time again, discovering (or even inventing, in some cases) the likes of One Direction, Fifth Harmony, and Noah Cyrus.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Simon Cowell's Walk the Line winner responds to 'false' claims

Simon Cowell's new singing competition Walk the Line wrapped up last week, crowning singer Nadiah Adu-Gyamfi the winner of half a million pounds. It's not uncommon for hopefuls on these competitions to have previously had some success in the music industry — it is their dream, after all — such as when Kevin Simm from Liberty X won The Voice UK in 2016.
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Megan Fox & MGK Are Engaged 3 Months After She Finalized Her Divorce With Brian Austin Green

Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with photos and videos from Barker’s proposal at...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood
TMZ.com

Simon Cowell Tried to Save Il Divo Star Carlos Marin's Life Before COVID Death

Simon Cowell quietly tried to save the life of Il Divo singer Carlos Marin ... by offering him a private jet so he could get treatment for COVID. Simon's not the person who made this public ... it was Carlos' wife, Geraldine Larrosa, who told a Spanish outlet, "Simon personally phoned the hospital and offered to help with anything."
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Reality TV Star Engaged Again After Reconciling With Ex-Fiance

Reality TV star Gemma Collins is engaged to businessman Rami Hawash, again. Collins, who has starred on several reality shows in the U.K., was engaged to Hawash briefly in 2013 and 2014 before they rekindled their romance earlier this year. The two tried to keep their engagement out of the press because Hawash, 48, is still in the process of divorcing his first wife.
TV SHOWS
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy