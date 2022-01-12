ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Domhnall Gleeson joins Steve Carrell in FX's 'The Patient'

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=175J46_0djkXyZa00

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Domhnall Gleeson will join FX's cast for The Patient and play opposite Steve Carell in the limited series, according to a press release by FX.

In the psychological thriller, created by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, a psychotherapist (Carrell) finds himself held hostage by a serial killer (Gleeson) requesting him to help curb his homicidal urges.

The 10-episode series follows the journey of the two characters as Carell attempts to unwind the mind of Gleeson while dealing with his own repressed troubles, FX said on Tuesday.

Production of the show begins this week and involves cast members Linda Emond (The Unforgivable), Laura Niemi (This is Us), and Andrew Leeds (The Morning Show).

Chris Long (The Americans) joined as Executive Producer and will direct the first two episodes. He'll be joined by Kevin Bray and Gwyneth Horder-Payton.

Carell is an Executive Producer along with Caroline Moore, Victor Hsu and Chris Long. Fields and Weisberg will write The Patient.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘1883’ Casts Rita Wilson in Guest Starring Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Rita Wilson is set to guest star on “1883” at Paramount Plus, Variety has learned exclusively. Wilson will appear in an upcoming episode of the “Yellowstone” prequel series in the role of Carolyn, a storekeeper at Doan’s Crossing who helps Margaret (Faith Hill) decompress with some whiskey punch. Wilson’s role on the show makes her the second member of her household to appear on the series. Her husband, Tom Hanks, appeared in Episode 2 of the show in the role of U.S. Civil War General George Meade. Wilson’s other recent TV roles include “Pitch,” “Girls” and “The Good Wife.” She is also known for...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

The Patient - Domhnall Gleeson To Star + Other Casting News

Domhnall Gleeson has been tapped as the co-lead opposite Steve Carell in The Patient, FX’s 10-episode half-hour limited series from The Americans creative duo Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, and FX Productions. Also joining the cast are Linda Emond (Succession, The Gilded Age), Laura Niemi (This Is Us, Justified)...
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

Casting: Davis, Howery, Banks, Smith, Gleeson

Viola Davis is in talks to star in the Amazon drama feature “Two Butterflies” based on an original idea and script by Evan Dodson. Yance Ford (“Strong Island”) helms the film which Davis and Julius Tennon will produce. The story follows two estranged sisters who are...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Netflix Drops First Look at Steve Carrell's 'Space Force' Season 2

A year and a half after its first season debuted on Netflix, Steve Carrell‘s comedy series Space Force is finally back for a second season, and the streaming giant has now offered fans a first look at what’s to come. Picking up from where the first season left...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Domhnall Gleeson
Person
Chris Long
Person
Linda Emond
Person
Steve Carrell
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff Enlists ‘Pig’ Director Michael Sarnoski

Michael Sarnoski, a breakout filmmaker thanks to the Nicolas Cage drama Pig, is in negotiations to direct the next film set in the A Quiet Place universe, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The Paramount project is not a direct sequel to A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II (2021) but rather a spinoff set in that world, in which humans are forced to live in silence lest they attract the attention of deadly, sound-seeking creatures. The spinoff is based on an original idea from John Krasinski, who helmed the two installments and appeared in both opposite his real-life spouse,...
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Only Murders Guest Stars, SNL Change-Up and More

Only Murders in the Building‘s guest roster is getting some star power: Academy Award winner Shirley MacLaine and comedienne Amy Schumer will appear in Season 2 of the Hulu comedy, star Martin Short told our sister site Deadline. No character details are currently available about their roles. As previously reported, the upcoming season will also welcome Cara Delevingne (Carnival Row) as a series regular. She will play Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the sleuthing podcasters’ latest mystery. OMITB follows three onetime strangers (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who are obsessed with true crime and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Mark Ruffalo & Hugh Laurie Join ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Netflix Limited Series Adaptation

Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie are set as leads opposite Aria Mia Loberti in Netflix’s All The Light We Cannot See, a four-part limited series adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller, from Shawn Levy and Steven Knight. Newcomer Loberti, who is blind, plays Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of the story, whose path collides with Werner, a German soldier, as they both try to survive the devastation of World War II in occupied France. Ruffalo will play Daniel LeBlanc, the principal locksmith at the Museum of Natural History in Paris. Caring and clever, he’s determined to give his blind...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Fx#Americans#Executive Producer
IndieWire

‘Suspicion’ Trailer: Uma Thurman Unravels in Apple TV+ Kidnapping Drama Series

Uma Thurman in the crossroads of an emotional scandal is reason enough to watch anything these days, but an Apple TV+ series? That just means more of the Academy Award-nominated “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill” star chewing the scene across eight glossy episodes. Apple TV+ has revealed the full trailer for its upcoming thriller series, “Suspicion,” which is set to hit the streaming platform February 4, with the first two episodes arriving that day followed by one every Friday. Watch the first look below. Here’s the official synopsis from Apple, which promises plenty of soapy thrills: “When the son of a...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

General Hospital: Shocking Death of Iconic Character Revealed

The character, who has been in GH since 1978, died off-screen. In a startling turn of events, General Hospital has killed off Anthony Geary's iconic character Luke Spencer, who first appeared in Port Charles 44 years ago. Perhaps it's not surprising given that Geary left the longest-running soap drama still...
TV & VIDEOS
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern Among Those Remembering Jean-Marc Vallee: “Our Hearts Are Broken”

Stars took to social media on Monday to remember Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died unexpectedly at the age of 58 over the weekend. Vallée’s frequent collaborators Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, whom he directed in Wild and Big Little Lies, remembered the late helmer on Instagram. Witherspoon posted a short tribute on her Instagram stories before posting a more detailed tribute on Instagram later on Monday. “I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Audrey Hepburn’s son reacts to news of Rooney Mara playing ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ star in biopic

Audrey Hepburn’s son is speaking out amid news that Rooney Mara is playing the late actress in a new biopic. On Thursday, Variety confirmed that a film about the iconic actress starring the 36-year-old is in the works at Apple. Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino of "Call Me by Your Name" fame is attached to the project with Mara producing. "The Giver" co-writer Michael Mitnick is also on board to write the script.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Young Sheldon' Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage's contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.
MOVIES
Salon

The worst film performances of 2021

There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role. Even Josh Hartnett embodied white privilege brilliantly in the documentary series "Exterminate All the Brutes."
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
257K+
Followers
48K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy