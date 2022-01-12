Webb Simpson looks to atone for missing 3 favorite events

The PGA Tour's swing through Hawaii wraps up this week when the 2022 Sony Open tees off Thursday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. Some of the big names from last week's Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua are taking the week off, but not winner Cameron Smith. The Australian shot a final-round 65 in Maui to go a PGA-record 34-under par and win by one stroke. Smith moved into the top 10 in the world rankings, and he won this event two years ago. Caesars Sportsbook lists Smith as the 10-1 favorite in its latest 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii golf odds. Among the other top contenders in the 2022 Sony Open field include Webb Simpson (16-1), Sungjae Im (16-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (18-1).

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO