The Montreal Canadiens played their last game nearly two weeks ago, but when they did they only had 16 healthy skaters on their roster. They are starting to get more healthy players back from the injured reserve and are also finally getting through their enormous bout with Covid that sidelined 22 players. They are going to need more healthy players heading into the future as they are finally back on the ice tonight when they face the Boston Bruins and the Laval Rocket play their first game in weeks tonight as well.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO