Shelby County, TN

Man dies after jumping into Wolf River, Shelby County sheriff says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 1 day ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wanted man who jumped into the Wolf River Wednesday has died, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was an aggravated assault suspect.

Wolf River wanted suspect (scso)

Collierville Fire and Rescue were able to take him out of the river.

The man was sent to Baptist Collierville in critical condition, officials said. However, Baptist Collierville physicians said the man later died.

This “John Doe” is pending positive identification by the Medical Examiner’s Office, SCSO said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Public Safety
