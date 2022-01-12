ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alberton, MT

Crash closes I-90 eastbound near Alberton

By MTN News
 1 day ago
The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports that Interstate 90 is closed west of Alberton due to an accident.

MDT reports there is a jackknifed semi that is blocking the road.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the crash is in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 74.

Traffic is delayed in the area.

A MEANS Alert has been issued at the request of the Frenchtown Rural Fire District to avoid I-90 eastbound between mile markers 71 and 74 due to multiple accidents.

The latest information on road conditions can be found here .

UPDATE: Interstate 90 reopens near Clinton

UPDATE: 10:50 a.m. - Jan. 12, 2022. MISSOULA — Interstate 90 eastbound has been fully reopened to traffic following a series of early Wednesday morning accidents. Traffic is moving slowly through the area and drivers are urged to use caution.
Semi-trucks blocking I-90 near Lookout Pass

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reporting several spun-out semi-trucks on Interstate 90 near Lookout Pass on Friday morning. The eastbound passing lane between Lookout Pass to Taft is blocked by a disabled vehicle. Motorists should reduce their speed and watch for emergency personnel on the scene.
Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

