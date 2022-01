Illegal is illegal. Littering also is illegal and led authorities right to the poachers and left them red-handed. When it comes to the rules and regulations of deer hunting, the state really doesn't mess around. The Department of Environmental Conservation received a tip in recent months about some illegal deer hunting, also known as Deer-Jacking. One little bit of evidence actually led the DEC officers right to the offenders.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO