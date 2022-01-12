WisSports.net Boys Basketball Coaches Poll

Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game. Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points. 9. Wheaton Warrenville South ... 16-1 ... 23 ... 8. Others receiving votes: Quincy 5. Rockford Auburn 3. Lyons 3. O'Fallon 3. Brother Rice 2. Homewood-Flossmoor 2. Loyola 1. Moline 1. Class 3A. School...
Two of the top teams in the SEC meet as Kentucky hosts Tennessee in a Top 25 matchup. With both teams coming off blowout wins during the week, Kentucky hosts Tennessee in a high-profile matchup of Top 25 ranked SEC teams. After dropping their SEC opener at LSU in a...
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Former South Central High School and UNC basketball star Day'ron Sharpe is learning through his rookie season with the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. The 6'9" Sharpe played 24 minutes against Portland Monday night and scored 14 points, a new career high. The Nets have...
Indiana Basketball fell to the Hawkeyes in Iowa in a Big Ten matchup. Along with X’s and O’s, superstition may have played a part. The Iowa Hawkeyes welcomed Indiana Basketball to Iowa City last night in a Big Ten battle against two very good basketball teams and two top-tier players in the country. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers by a final score of 83-74. Kris Murray ended up with career highs for the winning team finishing with 29 points and 11 rebounds.
Sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr. hit an off-balance, driving layup inside of 10 seconds to play and the Jayhawks survived a 3-point attempt at the buzzer by ISU senior Gabe Kalscheur. “It’s a thrill,” Williams said of his first game at Allen Fieldhouse since he left Kansas for North Carolina...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The lights went out at Northview High School's gym. The only thing illuminating the gym in that moment was light from the scoreboard and the glow of a spotlight that shined on Northview players, who had gathered in a circle at center court. It was...
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM) – Behind 25 points from Evan Thomas, Hope’s Flying Dutchmen defeated the Calvin Knights in Grand Rapids last night, 78-65. Meanwhile in Holland, Savannah Feenstra’s 19 points helped Hope cruise past the visiting Adrian Bulldogs at DeVos Fieldhouse, 100-54. The Flying Dutch face the Scots in Alma this evening.
Indiana men’s basketball seemed to be making progress on the offensive end and taking better care of the basketball before it matched up with Iowa Thursday night. The team averaged just seven turnovers across the previous three games after giving the ball up 15.5 times per game in its first 12 games.
Belmont men’s basketball closed out November with two tough losses, at LSU and in the ESPN Events Invitational title game to Dayton, over a six-day span. But they haven’t lost since. The Bruins are currently on a seven-game win streak, which saw them go a perfect 5-0 in...
The latest boys basketball rankings from WSN finds a pair of teams maintaining their spots in the Division 5 rankings. Columbus Catholic moved up a spot to #2 in Division 5. Newman Catholic is ranked #8 in Division 5. See the complete rankings HERE. ************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances?...
Comments / 0