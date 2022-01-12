WisSports.net Boys Basketball Coaches Poll

Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game. Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO