Climate Protection Action Committee

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Rowan McAuliffe and many of their generation recognize the threat of climate change. They mention in their BDN letter (Jan. 8-9) the need to reduce carbon emissions. I agree 100 percent. To do this in an effective, realistic and fair way, there is a big solution that we can all help move forward: putting a price on carbon. This “carbon cash back” approach would effectively reduce emissions, help low- and middle-income households and result in many good jobs as we transition to renewable energy. Also known as “carbon fee and dividend” because it would pay dividends to every U.S. household, this policy is backed by economists, scientists, faith organizations, businesses and even many of our politicians.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO