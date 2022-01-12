Climate Protection Action Committee

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ncf.edu

2021 Was a Huge Missed Opportunity on Climate Action

JUST LIKE THAT, a pandemic-fueled glimpse of a better world is growing hazy—or smoggy, to be more precise. As civilization locked down in early 2020—industries ground to a halt, more people worked from home, and almost no one traveled—global carbon dioxide emissions crashed by 6.4 percent, and in the United States by 13 percent. In turn, air quality greatly improved. Life transformed, sure enough, but that transformation was fleeting. Scientists warned that the drop would be temporary because economies would roar back stronger than ever to make up for lost revenue. Indeed, by the end of 2021, emissions have now returned to pre-pandemic levels.
SARASOTA, FL
KDRV

Climate Protection Program in place to help reduce carbon emissions

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown's Climate Protection Program is now into effect, which will require many of Oregon’s largest fossil fuel polluters to begin reducing the greenhouse gas pollution they put into the air and gradually begin making the transition to a clean energy economy in the decades ahead.
ENVIRONMENT
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Follow students’ lead on climate action

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Rowan McAuliffe and many of their generation recognize the threat of climate change. They mention in their BDN letter (Jan. 8-9) the need to reduce carbon emissions. I agree 100 percent. To do this in an effective, realistic and fair way, there is a big solution that we can all help move forward: putting a price on carbon. This “carbon cash back” approach would effectively reduce emissions, help low- and middle-income households and result in many good jobs as we transition to renewable energy. Also known as “carbon fee and dividend” because it would pay dividends to every U.S. household, this policy is backed by economists, scientists, faith organizations, businesses and even many of our politicians.
ENVIRONMENT
cbs19news

Climate action roundtable discussion to be held

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the University of Virginia are holding a climate action roundtable. The virtual event will be held on Jan. 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those attending "Climate Action Together: A Roundtable Discussion About Local Implications of Climate...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Seaside Signal

Volunteers form political action committee to support new firehouse

Gearhart volunteer firefighters hope to have a voice in the May election on a $13 million bond for a new firehouse off Highlands Lane. Josh Lair, speaking on behalf of the Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department Association, said at last Wednesday’s City Council meeting that the volunteers are forming a political action committee to help push the measure to approval.
GEARHART, OR
pajaronian.com

County’s climate action plan will undergo update

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors took the first step in updating the county’s climate action strategy, a response to global warming and its effects on infrastructure and the people who live here. Updating the County’s Climate Action Plan—first adopted in 2013—is expected to last...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
The News-Press

Guest opinion: Climate action, not skepticism, is merited

In “A different perspective on climate,” (12/19) Katie Tubb of the Heritage Foundation first claims there are “areas of uncertainty in our scientific understanding” of climate change. Then she changes that to “considerable uncertainty” and then to “great uncertainty,” building up to the familiar assertion that debate continues within the scientific community. Climate skepticism, she says, is merited.
ENVIRONMENT
50plusmarketplacenews.com

Boulder County Grants to Support Climate Action

The Boulder County Commissioners announced the recipients of 2022 Environmental Sustainability Grants in the following communities in Boulder County: Boulder, Erie, Jamestown, Lafayette, Longmont, Louisville, Lyons, Nederland, and Superior. Boulder County’s Environmental Sustainability Matching Grant Program provides an opportunity for governmental organizations in the county to undertake environmental sustainability priorities...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul makes climate push as federal action remains in limbo

Growing up in Western New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul was all too familiar with pollution and its aftermath. Now as governor, Hochul says the effects of climate change need to be dealt with by New York. Hochul on Wednesday outlined her plans to expand New York's efforts in tackling climate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Baltimore

Climate Advocates Hope For Successful Year At State House

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Climate activists gathered Wednesday on Lawyers Mall in Annapolis demanding comprehensive climate legislation, including a 60% cut in greenhouse gas emissions and full electrification of new buildings, among other things. Activists held banners and signs calling for legislative action and policies. They wanted to make a big statement on the opening day of Maryland’s legislative session by drawing attention to the number of people killed every day in environmental disasters. The protest marked the opening day of the 2022 Maryland General Assembly, and demonstrators had 100 empty white chairs across Lawyers Mall greeting legislators. The chairs symbolize the 100 lives...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
KIVI-TV

Idaho confronts climate change with money to protect forests

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little proposed a budget that adds more firefighters as well as another $150 million for future firefighting costs. The proposal comes as increasingly destructive Idaho wildfires that the state's Republican governor blames in part on climate change. Little included the money in his proposed budget unveiled Monday to start the 2022 legislative session. The budget includes a 21% general fund increase for the Idaho Department of Lands to hire eight fire engine bosses, three fire management officers and more on-the-ground firefighters.
IDAHO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat appoints people to climate action board

Sarah Jones, Steve Johnson, Geoff Blakeslee and Tim Wohlgenant have been appointed the Steamboat Springs representatives to the Climate Action Plan Collaborative Board. The board is a collaboration between Steamboat Springs, Hayden, Oak Creek, Yampa and Routt County. Each municipality will appoint members from a pool of applicants. Johnson will...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
capenews.net

Climate Action: Business And Investments In Climate Change

While the Conference of Parties (COP26) meeting in Glasgow had successes, it also had some mixed results. One excellent result was the Glasgow Climate Pact (GCP), agreed to by more than 190 countries. This pact strengthens the global commitment to address climate change and various pledges among participants to address particularly carbon-intensive industries, one of the most positive results from the conference. Better yet, this was called the business COP. It is now a trend in business to “decarbonize” processes, products and business strategies.
ENVIRONMENT
Cape Gazette

Faith Climate Action Week planning tools available

This is the time of the year when many people think of their families and pray for a beautiful future for all. Interfaith Power & Light invites everyone to join in safeguarding a thriving Earth for future generations during Faith Climate Action Week April 22 to May 1. Kits will be available in January for planning activities.
RELIGION
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Are schools taking action to protect students?

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Since I was in elementary school, I have been participating in lockdown drills on an annual basis. Knowing what to do in the event of a shooting has become second nature for students all over America. Every time I have been involved in a drill like this, I think to myself, “what can be done to prevent this from happening?” In my opinion, the lack of action before and after a shooting is the reason as to why this is a growing epidemic in this country.
BANGOR, ME

