PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not just shootings on the rise in Philadelphia, so are carjackings. There have been 91 carjackings so far this year, compared to just 24 at the same time last year. Philadelphia police have recovered a car that they saw was part of a foiled carjacking attempted Wednesday night. An off-duty Philadelphia police officer says the white Honda rear-ended his Chevy Malibu at Ogontz and Olney Avenues. He followed the car into Lower Merion. Police later found the Honda and two suspects in Overbrook. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw spoke Thursday afternoon about the carjacking surge in Philly. “Philadelphia has seen an...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO