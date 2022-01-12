Navigate Around these Four Winter Hazards

When temperatures drop, there is one guaranteed way to keep warm outside: fire. Stoking a campfire or backyard pit is one way. Torching an entire viking ship or an effigy of the devil—well, that’s an option, too. Such flaming rituals have been used throughout history and are still an annual fixture in many communities today. Around the world now, there are festivals involving bonfires, torches, candles, and more to mark a special time of year, drive away unwelcome spirits, or greet the new year with a fiery rebirth. Japan, in particular, celebrates with multiple fire festivals, some up to 1,500 years old.

