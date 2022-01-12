How to Care for Winter Birds that Visit your Yard

For some, the conclusion of summer marks the end of outdoor BBQs, pool parties and—our favorite—sipping on frozen aperol spritzes. Yet, for others, the change of season is an oh-so-welcome change. Flamingo pool floats are replaced with cozy blankets, hydrangeas with snowdrop plants and best of all, the mosquitos have finally left us alone. That said, if you fall into the latter category, you’ll want to take full advantage of your outdoor space once the snow flurries begin. (And even if you don’t, maybe 2022 is the year you commit to giving it a shot.) Read on for our guide to everything you need to make the most of your patio, porch or backyard this winter, from trendy heat lamps to waterproof throw blankets.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO