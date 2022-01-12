ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia’s first new-build Tu-160M bomber makes flight debut

Cover picture for the articleRussia’s first new-build example of the Tupolev Tu-160M strategic bomber made its debut flight on 12 January. United Aircraft (UAC) says the 30min sortie – performed from the Kazan Aviation Plant – involved test pilots taking the aircraft to a maximum altitude of 600m (1,970ft). “The...

ExecutiveBiz

Collins to Build New Electric Power Generators for USAF B-52 Bombers

Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies business, has been tapped by Boeing to build a modern electric power generation system for the U.S. Air Force’s B-52 bombers. EPGS will consist of eight generators to deliver electricity to B-52 systems and other upcoming upgrades while using less engine power than the aircraft’s current 70-year-old electric power technology, Raytheon said Tuesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Hungarian Gripen upgrade to deliver radar, weapons enhancements

Hungary’s Saab Gripen C/D fighters are to be upgraded to the latest MS20 Block 2 operating standard, with the work to incorporate radar modifications, enhanced communications and expanded weapons capability. Concluded between Budapest and Sweden’s FMV defence materiel administration and announced on 12 January, the deal involves 14 aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

UK start-up Hans Airways eyes summer launch after securing first A330

UK start-up Hans Airways has signed a letter of intent for its first aircraft, an Airbus A330-200, as it bids to launch services this year. The Birmingham-based airline says it signed the letter of intent covering the A330, MSN950, in the first week of January. Cirium fleets data indicates the aircraft has been operated by Air Europa since its entry into service in 2008.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Putin: Russia on the verge of a new virus surge

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia is facing a new surge of coronavirus infections because of the highly contagious omicron variant. “It's obvious that we are in a very difficult situation today, in a situation on the verge of possible new surges (of the virus),” Putin said during a meeting with top government officials and called for a “mobilization” of the country's health care system. “We see what's happening in the world. It means we have at least a couple of weeks to prepare.” Russian officials this week have sounded the alarm about a looming COVID-19 surge, pointing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Energy monitor blames Russia for European gas crisis

The head of the International Energy Agency blamed Russia for much of Europe's natural gas crisis, saying Wednesday that high prices and low storage levels largely stem from the behavior of state-owned gas supplier Gazprom Russia could send up to a third more gas through existing pipelines, said Fatih Birol executive director of the Paris-based 30-member organization that provides policy recommendations on affordable and sustainable energy. That would amount to some 10% of European daily consumption — about the amount that industry officials say would be needed to avoid a severe shortage in case of colder-than-expected weather....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Flight Global.com

Lessor GTLK to supply Grand Caravan fleet to improve Kamchatka connectivity

Russian leasing firm GTLK is to support the development of a relatively new operator in the eastern Kamchatka peninsula, supplying a fleet of Cessna Grand Caravan EX aircraft. The operator, Kamchatka Airlines, is intending to offer improved regional connectivity in the area, which features remotely-located settlements. GTLK says it will...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Korea’s T’Way eyes additional long-haul aircraft

South Korean low-cost carrier T’Way Air is considering the addition of more long-haul aircraft to complement three Airbus A330-300s it will introduce from February. They carrier says it is reviewing additional “mid-to-large aircraft” than serve intercontinental destinations such as London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris and Spain.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Airbus closely watching Chinese outbreaks but no disruption at Tianjin

Airbus is watching for potential effects of the latest coronavirus variant on its industrial set-up in China, but has not yet seen any disruption to operations at its Tianjin plant. Chief executive Guillaume Faury, speaking during a 10 January briefing, acknowledged that the company was “very closely” monitoring the development...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

'Keep your subs away from our communication cables': New head of the armed forces Admiral Sir Tony Radakin warns Russia that severing crucial lines will be seen as act of war as tensions continue to rise

Any attempt by Russia to sever crucial communication cables will be seen as an act of war, the head of the armed forces has said. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, 56, warned there had been a serious rise in submarine and underwater activity in recent years. Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war, says UK defence chief

The head of the UK’s armed forces has warned that Russian submarine activity is threatening underwater cables that are crucial to communication systems around the world.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said undersea cables that transmit internet data are “the world’s real information system”, and added that any attempt to damage them could be considered an “act of war”.Speaking to The Times in his first interview since assuming the role, Sir Tony – a former head of the Royal Navy – said there had been a “phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity” over the past 20 years.Russia has grown the...
MILITARY
Popular Mechanics

Watch How the U.S. Navy Hunts Down Russia and China's Formidable Enemy Subs

Navies around the world use sonobuoys to detect submarines, allowing sub hunters to quickly form their own underwater detection grids. With the rise of the Chinese Navy, and Russia's investment in a fleet of imposing new submarines, the U.S. Navy wants to find and target those threatening subs. Last month,...
MILITARY
Defense One

Is Russia’s Su-75 ‘Checkmate’ Aircraft a Case of Vapor Marketing?

To hype their Su-75 "Checkmate" aircraft last month at the Dubai Air Show, officials from Russia’’s Sukhoi Design Bureau offered up bottles of a limited-edition Checkmate perfume. No fragrance, however, will mask how the Su-75 isn’t a light tactical fighter as advertised, but rather a medium-weight fighter-bomber similar to the F-16V.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Belly Landing Saves South Korea F-35A; Fleet Grounded

SINGAPORE–A Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) Lockheed Martin F-35A was saved Jan. 4 when the pilot chose to land the aircraft on its belly following an inflight mechanical malfunction. The pilot was not injured, but the incident prompted ROKAF to ground its F-35A fleet. ROKAF Vice Chief Of Staff...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 Diverts Following Terror Threat

A Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner was forced to divert to Fukuoka yesterday. The flight from Tokyo to Hanoi reportedly diverted after a threat to shoot the aircraft down was made via a phone call to the airline’s Japanese office. Thankfully, the aircraft landed without further incident despite the threat.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Pakistan national carrier inches closer to full international flights

Pakistan's national carrier now meets global safety standards, the country's aviation minister said Thursday, but the airline still needs authorities in Europe and the United States to lift a ban before it can resume flights to major Western destinations. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was decertified by the world's civil aviation authority in 2020 after one of its Airbus A-320s crashed while landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, killing all but two of the 99 passengers and crew. Flight 8303 damaged its engines when the pilots attempted to land without the undercarriage lowered, and crashed into a crowded neighbourhood while circling for a second attempt. The accident was attributed to pilot error as a result of the crew being out of action for months, having been grounded by the coronavirus epidemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

