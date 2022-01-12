ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, Sony & Estee Lauder

By Sheraz Mian
Zacks.com
 1 day ago

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corporation (. XOM. ), Sony Group Corporation (. SONY. ), and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (. EL. ). These research reports...

MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 0.20% to $48.76 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.32 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
Zacks.com

5 S&P 500 Stocks Set to Report Triple-Digits Earnings Growth

CF - Free Report) , Exxon Mobil (. LUV - Free Report) . These stocks have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) and a positive Earnings ESP. According to our methodology, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a favorable Zacks Rank increases the chance of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
MarketWatch

Halliburton stock rallies toward a near 3-year high after J.P. Morgan upgrades to overweight

Shares of Halliburton Co. rallied 1.7% toward a near three-year high in premarket trading Thursday, after J.P. Morgan analyst Arun Jayaram turned bullish on the oil services company, given its position as a leader in scale, flexibility and technology and its "best-in-class" returns generated in the last cycle. Jayaram raised his rating to overweight, after being at neutral since March 2020, while lifting the stock price target to $32 from $30. "[Halliburton] is the largest most liquid [North America]-levered [oil field services] stocks to completion activity," Jayaram wrote in a note to clients. "With an improving supply-demand balance in the NAM pressure pumping market, we think Halliburton is primed to benefit from its leading position and realize net pricing gains." The stock, which is on track to open at the highest levels seen during regular-session hours since May 2019, has rallied 12.1% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has climbed 12.4% and the S&P 500 has gained 8.3%.
Zacks.com

Oil & Energy ETF (PXE) Hits New 52-Week High

PXE - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of PXE are up approximately 100% from their 52-week low of $11.04/share. But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 13th

CP - Free Report) is the owner and operator of transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 60 days. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (. HALO - Free Report) is a biopharma technology...
Zacks.com

Pick These 5 Bargain Stocks With Attractive EV-to-EBITDA Ratios

Investors generally have a fixation on the price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple while seeking stocks that are trading at a bargain. A widely favored approach by value investors is to chase stocks that have a low P/E ratio. However, even this widely popular valuation metric is not without its pitfalls. While P/E...
Zacks.com

Reasons to Hold on to Interpublic Group (IPG) Stock For Now

IPG - Free Report) has had an impressive run on the bourse over the past year. Shares have gained 51.5%, significantly outperforming the 7.9% growth of the industry it belongs to. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Price. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The price | Interpublic Group of Companies,...
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.27% higher to $321.26 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $0.84 short of its 52-week high ($322.10), which the company achieved on January 10th.
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rallied 1.04% to $318.27 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,726.35 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.11% to 36,290.32. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $31.40 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slumped 0.09% to $3,304.14 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,726.35 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.11% to 36,290.32. Amazon.com Inc. closed $468.94 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
Zacks.com

T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

TMUS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $110.85, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless...
Seekingalpha.com

Imperial Oil, Exxon Mobil to market Montney, Duvernay assets

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) says it plans to jointly market its interests in XTO Energy Canada with 50-50 partner Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), part of its strategy to focus upstream resources on key oil sands assets. The assets include 568K net acres in the Montney shale, 85K net acres in the Duvernay...
Zacks.com

Chemours (CC) Stock Up 32% in a Year: What's Driving It?

CC - Free Report) shares have shot up 31.7% over the past year. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 6.1% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s 22.9% rise over the same period. Let’s dive into the factors behind this...
smarteranalyst.com

Exxon Mobil Plans U.S. Shale Gas Properties Sale – Report

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Exxon Mobil (XOM) has embarked on an asset divestment spree in the U.S. Reuters reports that the company plans to sell shale gas properties in the Appalachian basin in Ohio, stretching 27,000 acres. XOM shares jumped 4.21% to close at $71.35 on January 11.
