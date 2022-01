If there’s one financial buzzword phrase that has dominated all others in the 401(k) world over the past several years, it might be “financial wellness.”. Employers like the concept because it has the potential to help their workers improve their financial decision-making and thus be more present and focused on the job. Retirement plan providers like it because it can help them win business or retain clients. And plan advisers have interest in part because it can expand their relationships with 401(k) participants, who can later become wealth management clients.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO