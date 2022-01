PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This weekend’s winter storm will spin up from the deep south Saturday and track northeast across the Delaware Valley Sunday evening through Monday morning. Uncertainties about precipitation type still exist due to the exact track of the storm. Some parts of the area will see heavy, wet snow while others will see rain or sleet. Everyone across the region will experience the dangerous cold and strong winds over the holiday weekend. Here is the current timeline. Sunday evening as the storm approaches, we will likely see light snow across the entire area. The exception is down the shore and in southern...

