CPS Students Return To Classrooms; CTU Vote Set On COVID-19 Safety Agreement

CAMARILLO (CBSLA) — COVID-19 test kits shipped by the state of California arrived at the Ventura County Office of Education in Camarillo Thursday and will be distributed to all students in the county. (credit: Ventura County Office Of Education) The shipment of 132,000 kits were part of the millions Gov. Gavin Newsom promised to send out to all K-12 students so they can get tested as they return to classrooms after the winter break. The tests were delayed by bad weather, but arrived ahead of students’ return to campuses within the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the...

CAMARILLO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO