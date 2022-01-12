ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPS Students Return To Classrooms; CTU Vote Set On COVID-19 Safety Agreement

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter five days of no classes at the Chicago Public...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Teachers should not be asked to teach merged classes to keep schools open amid staff shortages, unions say, because it will 'increase virus transmission and lead to further disruption'

Schools which routinely ask staff to teach more pupils in merged classes amid teacher shortages should be challenged, education unions have said. Ahead of the start of term, the Department for Education (DfE) told headteachers they may want to consider 'combining classes' in the event of staff shortages to keep face-to-face teaching in place.
EDUCATION
Fast Company

With omicron spreading, will schools mandate COVID vaccines for all students and teachers?

This week, most students in the U.S. returned to school. Also this week, the U.S. is setting grim new records for daily COVID-19 cases. The result is a full-blown logistical and policy-making mess for school and government officials, parents, and the kids themselves—mostly about whether or not to require vaccines. Here’s a quick look at the ways school districts and local officials nationwide are responding, to help you predict how all this is likely to pan out as the spring semester unfolds.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsday

Students can return to school safely, says U.S. secretary of education

WASHINGTON — U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Sunday that "our default should be in-person learning for all students across the country," as schools prepare to reopen this week amid a COVID-19 surge. Cardona, appearing on CBS’ "Face the Nation" and "Fox News Sunday," sought to assure parents and...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
The Times

Schools asked to halt extracurricular activities as Omicron surges

Health advisory recommends pausing practices or reinstating masks; warns of 'serious threat' to in-person learningAs Oregon's education and health agencies warn that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may have crippling impacts on schools, the agencies recommended the pause of extracurricular activities. In a joint school health advisory Monday, Jan. 3, the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority called the need for layered mitigation strategies like vaccinations, boosters, frequent hand washing, masks and distancing at schools "more critical now than at any other time during this pandemic." The state agencies are asking schools to either pause extracurricular activities...
EDUCATION
CBS LA

Newsom’s Promised COVID-19 Tests For All California Students Arrive At County Education Offices

CAMARILLO (CBSLA) — COVID-19 test kits shipped by the state of California arrived at the Ventura County Office of Education in Camarillo Thursday and will be distributed to all students in the county. (credit: Ventura County Office Of Education) The shipment of 132,000 kits were part of the millions Gov. Gavin Newsom promised to send out to all K-12 students so they can get tested as they return to classrooms after the winter break. The tests were delayed by bad weather, but arrived ahead of students’ return to campuses within the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the...
CAMARILLO, CA
NPR

Officials are determined to keep schools open, despite omicron

Today the FDA authorized COVID booster shots for kids ages 12 to 15. The decision comes as many children are heading back to school after the holidays. Parents and school districts across the country are grappling with decisions about how to balance education with the surge in COVID cases driven by the omicron variant. Now here to talk more about the latest developments are NPR's Joe Palca and Anya Kamenetz. Welcome to you both.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cps#Covid#Cbs 2
wmay.com

State’s largest school district considers some remote classes after break

(The Center Square) – Families in Illinois’ largest school district may have to prepare for more remote learning after the holiday break. The Chicago Public School district’s 330,000 students are scheduled to return to class on Jan. 3 as coronavirus cases rise in the city and the rest of the country. More than 1,300 students and nearly 800 adults reported positive COVID tests the week before Christmas, nearly tripling the previous week’s totals.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chicago Teachers Union
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WGN News

Dispute over COVID safety between CPS, CTU continues as classes canceled for 3rd straight day

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s mayor again blamed the city’s powerful teachers union for a third day of cancelled classes in the nation’s third-largest school district Friday, but said she hopes to have a deal soon as negotiations over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety measures continue. But some parents reported that individual schools’ principals already […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

More COVID school closures spell the end of teachers unions empire

Imagine being a second grader in a major city right now. If you entered kindergarten during the 2019-20 school year, COVID first closed your school in March, potentially offering "remote learning." As you prepared to enter first grade the following fall, you were one of more than half of students...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy