In Santa Clara during the summer of 1961, there were numerous boys and girls between eight and twelve years old. We grew up on Benton Street across from the Olson pear orchard. Every year during hot summer days, hard working farm workers would strip the Bartlett trees of their fruit and deposit them in old wooden shipping crates. During the day, neighborhood kids would sell cold Kool-Aid to those workers. Workers who climbed up and down ladders all day really appreciated an iced cold drink, during their work day. Those nickel and dimes earned from those drinks soon filled our empty pockets with enough change to go to our local movie theater. Life was good for us kids—we worked hard and were rewarded.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO