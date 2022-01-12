ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board temporarily suspends license of doctor accused of spreading false COVID-19 information

A Maine medical board temporarily suspended the license of a local doctor after she was accused of spreading misinformation concerning the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Maine’s Board of Licensure in Medicine voted to investigate Meryl Nass and to suspend her license for 30 days unless she agreed to voluntarily transition her practice into inactive status, according to Maine Public.

The board reported that it had received two complaints concerning Nass, who is an internist in Ellsworth, Maine, and an active member of the anti-vaccine group Children’s Health Defense, the news outlet reported. The complaints alleged that Nass had spread misinformation about COVID-19.

Nass has reportedly been critical of vaccine effectiveness and supported the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, despite insufficient evidence that they are effective in fighting the virus.

The board is also looking to conduct a psychological evaluation of Nass, Maine Public reported.

“In the interests of public health and safety, the Board may compel a physician to submit to a mental or physical examination upon a complaint or allegation that the physician is or may be unable to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to patients by reason of a mental illness, alcohol intemperance, excessive use of drugs, narcotics, or as a result of a mental or physical condition interfering with the competent practice of medicine,” the board reportedly stated in an order.

“By practicing medicine in this State, every physician licensed is deemed to have given consent to a mental or physical examination when directed in writing by the Board,” the order continued, per Maine Public.

In a recent blog post, Nass stated that her lawyer anticipated that she would lose her license during the Tuesday board meeting, according to the news outlet.

Previously, she also referred to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a “criminal agency,” Maine Public noted.

