ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan County, KY

KSP: Man wanted for failing to comply with sex offender registry

By Ethan Sirles
wymt.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police said they are...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Harlan County, KY
Harlan County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Harlan, KY
FOXBusiness

Student lender Navient cancels $1.7B in student loans

Student lender Navient has announced that it has canceled over $1.7 billion in student loans as part of an agreement to settle ongoing litigation with various states attorneys general. States attorneys general accused Navient of engaging in "deceptive and abusive practices, targeted students who it knew would struggle to pay...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Offender Registry#Kentucky State Police#Wymt#Ksp Post 10
The Associated Press

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan will remain in prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was denied parole Thursday by California’s governor, who said the killer remains a threat to the public and hasn’t taken responsibility for a crime that altered American history. Kennedy, a U.S. senator...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

N. Korea fires likely missile in 3rd launch this month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Friday fired at least one possible ballistic missile in its third weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea and Japan said, in an apparent reprisal for fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration for its continuing test launches. South Korea’s...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy