Gururas 'Jean' Khalsa, 38, Owner and Partner, Dharma Properties LLC. Gururas "Jean" Khalsa's eye as an architect and her sense for design allow her to see the potential of any property. In 2020, she received "The Ugliest House of the Year," a national award for refurbishing dilapidated homes, for her work on a Fountain City home she saved from being condemned and refurbished. She has worked on commercial projects as well, including the Neyland Stadium Concourse renovations.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO