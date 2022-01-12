ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back To Masks: Superior School District Reverts Policy

By Steve Tanko
 1 day ago
It's back to 'masks required' for the Superior School District. The reinstated requirement will apply to all staff, students, and visitors - who will have to wear a mask when they are inside of a building that the Superior School District oversees. The change is effective Wednesday, January 12,...

