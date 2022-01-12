ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury County, IA

Attorneys spar over Rep. Fortenberry’s statements to feds

By The Associated Press, GRANT SCHULTE
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DpJZ1_0djkJYJs00

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Attorneys are arguing over whether a jury should be allowed to hear statements that Nebraska U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry made to federal prosecutors who were investigating an illegal, $30,000 donation to his campaign from a foreign national.

Attorneys for the nine-term Republican asked a judge to bar the statements he made during an FBI interview from his upcoming trial.

Woodbury County supervisors opposing carbon dioxide pipeline project

Prosecutors opposed the motion, and U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. didn’t immediately rule on the matter during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodbury County, IA
Government
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
County
Woodbury County, IA
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Fbi#Spar#Ap#Republican#District Court#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy