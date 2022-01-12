Attorneys spar over Rep. Fortenberry’s statements to feds
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Attorneys are arguing over whether a jury should be allowed to hear statements that Nebraska U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry made to federal prosecutors who were investigating an illegal, $30,000 donation to his campaign from a foreign national.
Attorneys for the nine-term Republican asked a judge to bar the statements he made during an FBI interview from his upcoming trial.Woodbury County supervisors opposing carbon dioxide pipeline project
Prosecutors opposed the motion, and U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. didn’t immediately rule on the matter during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 5