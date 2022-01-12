ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Julia Fox’s Style Evolution: From Red Carpet Premiers to Date Nights With Kanye West

By Samantha Holender
US Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom red carpets to late night rendezvous! Julia Fox’s fashion has been quite the topic of conversation in recent weeks, but the 31-year-old actress has been showing off her stellar style since she stepped onto the scene in 2019. The star made her grand debut on the fashion...

www.usmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Person
Jimmy Choo
Person
Paco Rabanne
wonderwall.com

Kim Kardashian explains why daughter North's behavior makes her Kanye West's 'twin,' more news

Kim Kardashian says daughter North, 8, is Kanye West's 'twin'. Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's 8-year-old daughter, North, took full advantage of the new TikTok channel she and her mom recently launched by going live without permission. A brief but hilarious "house tour" ensued — and ended quickly after North strolled into Kim's room and filmed Kim in bed. She giggled and announced, "Mom, guess what? I'm live." Kim could be heard scolding her before the video cut out. This week, Kim shared some insight into North's mischievous move during a chat with Bari Weiss for her Substack channel "Common Sense." When Bari suggested that the SKIMS founder is also a bit of a rule-breaker, Kim agreed but said North's TikTok idea was more in line with her dad's DNA. "I guess you're right. Like, I do break the rules. I didn't really think about it that way. I'm cautious. I care so much about what other people think that I try to do it in a respectful way, even if I break them," she said. "I mean, North West is Kanye West's daughter," she added. "Forget that, she's his twin. So she will still definitely do all of the above." Kim and her ex, Kanye, share four kids and as Kim assured Bari, "in my household, there are rules." She also said she and North have talked about what happened since. "She felt really bad about that, and she apologized to me and she said 'I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I'm really sorry.' And she got it," Kim shared.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Julia Fox Hits The Beach After She’s Spotted Lounging on Kanye West’s Hotel Balcony

Hours after lounging on Kanye West’s hotel balcony, actress Julia Fox soaked up the sun with friends on the beach in Miami. Julia Fox was spotted hitting the beach in Miami with a group of girlfriends on Jan. 2. The sighting comes just hours after the Uncut Gems actress, 31, was seen lounging on Kanye West‘s hotel balcony in Florida City. Her seaside outing follows a dinner date night out with the 44-year-old rapper on New Year’s Day at Carbone restaurant in Miami.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Kanye West Looks 'Desperate' Going on Dates With Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian is on a romantic vacation with her Saturday Night Live sweetie, Pete Davidson, not having a care in the world. But don’t think she doesn’t have an opinion on her ex-husband Kanye West and his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The SKIMS founder reportedly isn’t buying what West is selling because she thinks it’s just a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to a U.S. Sun insider. No one can forget that just a short six weeks ago, the rapper was professing his love to Kardashian, saying he “needs to be back home” with his four children with Kim,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Fashion Design#Red Carpet Premiers#Uncut Gems#The Cfda Fashion Awards#Jacob Co#Tiffany Co#Interview Magazine
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Kim Kardashian’s Response To Kanye West Asking Her To 'Run Back' To Him Is Priceless

Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West back in February, and as of last week she has filed to become “legally single,” shutting down her ex-husband’s pleas for reunion. West has made it clear that he’s hoping to make things right with Kardashian after publicly declaring his lasting love for her over the past several months, but the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is evidently having none of it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

Is Kanye West's New Girl Julia Fox Dressing Just Like Kim Kardashian? Actress Rocked Exact Same Outfit As Reality Star During Miami Date Night

Kanye West's new rumored love interest Julia Fox has taken some inspiration from Kim Kardashian. Prior to the actress, 31, and the 44-year-old rapper's alleged date night in Miami — Fox wore the same Jean Paul Gaultier sheer striped gown to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week last September that the SKIMS founder, 41, wore to the 2018 People's Choice Awards.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kanye West Takes Actress Julia Fox on NYC Date Wearing His New Favorite 17-Inch Boots

Kanye West is dating again and showing off his signature bold style while doing so. The “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” artist stepped out in New York for dinner and a Broadway show on Tuesday night with “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox. Mr. West dressed in a navy hooded sweatshirt with a black windbreaker jacket over top, gray jeans with a white paint splatter design and 17-inch Red Wing boots. The chunky black style, which hits just below the knee, looks to be built to take on all-weather situations, from heavy rain to snow. Likely due to the chill in Manhattan on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Julia Fox slams ‘dead beat alcoholic’ baby daddy ahead of Christmas

Former Page Six party kid-turned-actress Julia Fox kicked off Christmas week airing out her messy relationship with her “dead beat dad” baby daddy Peter Artemiev. In a two-day rant on her Instagram Stories earlier this week, the “Uncut Gems” star accused him of being an absent “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad,” who can be found “at… Lucien, Paul’s [Baby Grand], Casablanca, the streets etc.,” she alleged.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy