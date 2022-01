Philadelphia punks Soul Glo came out of 2021 with an excellent set of EPs, DisN*gga Vol. 1 and 2, the latter of which was on our Best EPs of 2021 list. Today (Jan. 11), the band announces their latest album Diaspora Problems, out March 25 via Epitaph, the long-awaited follow up to 2019’s THE N**** IN ME IS ME. The band has also shared the album’s first single “Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future)).”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO