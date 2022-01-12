Rams Signing Former All-Pro Ahead of Playoffs

Eric Weddle is ending his retirement to join the Rams for the postseason, per his agent, David Canter.

Weddle, 37, was one of the NFL's top safeties across the last decade before retiring after the 2019 season. He is a two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, tallying 29 interceptions in 13 seasons.

Weddle spent the first nine years of his career with the Chargers before a three-year stint in Baltimore. He played one season with the Rams in 2019 before his retirement.

Los Angeles is adding Weddle after safety Jordan Fuller suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the 49ers. The Rams will face the Cardinals in the wild-card round on Monday night, with kickoff from SoFi Stadium slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

• Why the Giants Fired Joe Judge

• NFL Power Rankings Poll: Packers No. 1, Titans Don't Top AFC

• NFL Owners' Order of Operations on Full Display in Miami

• Ram Digest: Rams vs. Cardinals Wild Card Round Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, check out Ram Digest.