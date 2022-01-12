ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

State Building Commission Meeting

 1 day ago

The State Building Commission is normally scheduled to meet the second...

Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Biden vaccine-or-test policy for large businesses

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.
The Hill

Senate to take up voting rights bill Tuesday, missing Schumer deadline

Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced on Thursday night that the Senate will take up voting rights legislation on Tuesday, missing his self-imposed deadline to hold a vote on changing the filibuster by Monday, Jan. 17. The change in the Senate schedule comes after Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) announced he...
CBS News

RNC to vote on banning GOP presidential nominees from sanctioned debates

The Republican National Committee is preparing to change its rules at upcoming party meetings to ban future Republican presidential nominees from participating in debates sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel sent a letter Thursday to the co-chairs of the debate commission alleging that the committee...
FOXBusiness

Student lender Navient cancels $1.7B in student loans

Student lender Navient has announced that it has canceled over $1.7 billion in student loans as part of an agreement to settle ongoing litigation with various states attorneys general. States attorneys general accused Navient of engaging in "deceptive and abusive practices, targeted students who it knew would struggle to pay...
The Associated Press

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan will remain in prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was denied parole Thursday by California’s governor, who said the killer remains a threat to the public and hasn’t taken responsibility for a crime that altered American history. Kennedy, a U.S. senator...
The Associated Press

N. Korea fires likely missile in 3rd launch this month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Friday fired at least one possible ballistic missile in its third weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea and Japan said, in an apparent reprisal for fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration for its continuing test launches. South Korea’s...
