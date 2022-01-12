JPM Healthcare Conference Day 2: Thermo Fisher, BD, SomaLogic, Myriad, Oxford Nanopore, More

Therapeutic drug monitoring measures the amount of a medication in the patient’s blood to ensure that they are taking the right dosage. Although most medicines can be safely dosed without this testing, some can only be used in the most extreme situations. This is where drug monitoring comes in. With the help of a medical lab, drug providers can measure the exact concentration of a medicine in the patient’s blood and adjust their dosage accordingly. In the case of chronic conditions, such as kidney, liver, or thyroid disease, the use of therapeutic drug monitoring is essential to monitor the patient’s progress and safety.

