JPM Healthcare Conference Day 2: Thermo Fisher, BD, SomaLogic, Myriad, Oxford Nanopore, More

Singular Genomics has added Elaine Mardis to its board of directors. Since 2016, Mardis has served as co-executive director of the Institute of Genomic Medicine at Nationwide Children's Hospital, and holds the Steve and Cindy Rasmussen endowed chair in genomic medicine. She is also a professor of pediatrics at the Ohio State University College of Medicine. Mardis also serves on the supervisory board, science and technology committee, and compensation and human resources committee at Qiagen. She is currently deputy editor for the peer-reviewed journal Disease Models and Mechanisms, co-editor-in-chief of Cancer Research Communications, and editor-in-chief of Molecular Case Studies. Previously, Mardis was a member of the faculty of the Washington University School of Medicine for 22 years. She holds a PhD in chemistry and biochemistry, and a BS in zoology from the University of Oklahoma.
