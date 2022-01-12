ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press & Sun-Bulletin to cease Saturday print publication, expands digital access

By Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
 1 day ago
The Press & Sun-Bulletin in March will cease print publication on Saturdays — for our home delivery and single-copy editions available on newsstands.

Instead, we will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper on Saturdays. This E-newspaper will be filled with the same local, regional and national news, high school and professional sports, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles that you would find in print on Saturdays.

Home-delivery customers will continue to receive newspapers delivered to their homes all other days for which they subscribe. These delivery times will not change. Newsstand sales will be offered daily Sundays through Fridays.

“Our mission on reporting local news hasn’t changed, and instead we are focusing on meeting our readers on their preferred platforms,” Executive Editor Kevin Hogan said, noting that with each passing year more subscribers have accessed news content on mobile phones and other digital devices.

“Our E-Edition is an interactive newspaper and is available seven days a week,” Hogan said. “By accessing it with a digital subscription will also open up more opportunities for our readers to see what we are doing on our websites and mobile apps.”

E-Edition:Interactive newspaper delivered 7 days a week

Become a subscriber:The 5 digital benefits of a Press & Sun-Bulletin / pressconnects.com subscription

Subscriber exclusive:Ice cream in the cold? How ice cream shops open year-round handle Southern Tier winters

The change takes effect March 12. News and sales staffing at the Press & Sun-Bulletin will not change.

The E-newspaper, or E-Edition, has existed seven days a week for many years. It has the same look as the printed newspaper, along with some features possible only on digital devices. These include the ability to clip and share articles and to adjust the text size.

As a bonus, subscribers will also now have access to the USA TODAY’s network of E-Editions of newspapers from across the country, plus ad-free access to the USA TODAY crossword puzzle. The Press & Sun-Bulletin is part of the USA TODAY network, and the change being announced today also is taking place at more than 130 other publications in the network.

All print subscribers have full digital access, meaning they may read news updates throughout the day, subscriber-only stories, watch videos and listen to audio features, among other benefits. Subscribers also have 24/7 access to obituaries, legal notices, and classifieds at www.pressconnects.com.

“We remain committed to local news,” Hogan said.

Anyone with questions about the change can access their account at help.pressconnects.com/contact-us or call customer service at 1-800-253-5343.

IN THIS ARTICLE





Sourcing Journal

Supply Chain Tech Provider Project44 Secures $420 Million

The funding comes as supply chain visibility becomes more crucial to the operations of retailers, shipping companies and logistics firms. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Editorial Staff Of Fast Company & Inc. Unanimously Ratify New WGA East Contract

The WGA East’s second contract with Fast Company and Inc. has been unanimously ratified by their 60-member editorial staffs. The two print and digital business news outlets are owned by Mansueto Ventures. “The WGA East members at Fast Company and Inc. won a second collective bargaining agreement that successfully builds off our first union contract with Mansueto Ventures,” said Lowell Peterson, the guild’s executive director. “Thanks to a strong bargaining unit, the union was able to make significant gains in pay, benefits, parental leave, ending NDAs, and expanding the company’s commitment to diversity. The guild will continue to fight for contracts...
BUSINESS
