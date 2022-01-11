ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Our Founders: Carolyn Sithong

Cover picture for the articleToday, we introduce Carolyn Sithong , founder of Home for Life Design in Salisbury, NC. Home for Life Design provides an innovative home assessment solution for healthcare professionals and paraprofessionals, enabling clients to stay in their home safely and independently. Q: Carolyn, what are...

