Meet Our Founders: Carolyn Sithong

Felix Teitelbaum (he/him) Felix is a media professional with over 24 years of experience in marketing, web and social media, photography, filmmaking and radio. As a union cameraman in New York City, he worked on projects ranging from “Sesame Street” to “The Sopranos.” As a member of the marketing department at GreenStar Cooperative, he served as Managing Editor of the Co-op’s newsletter and developed the co-op’s first highly successful website. Since WRFI’s live debut in December 2012, Felix has been an avid volunteer, host of “The Launch Pad,” and, since October 2014, served as the station’s Executive Director. Felix is an Ithaca resident of over 30 years. He is a gardener, animal lover, and a cross country skier.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO