ST. LOUIS — John Hayden will remain St. Louis’ Chief of Police until further notice as the search for his replacement continues, the I-Team has learned. Sources familiar with the negotiations told the I-Team Hayden formally agreed this week to continue serving as chief beyond his Feb. 23 retirement date he announced in September. He has been at the helm for four years.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO