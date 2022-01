BOSTON (CBS) — We have two sizeable storms about to pass nearby in the span of just a few days. Neither is a perfect track for snow lovers in southern New England. The first on Friday is a bit too far east, just close enough to scrape the Cape with a bit of snow and usher in some strong wind and cold. The track of storm number two on Monday looks to be just a bit too far west, riding up either just west of or, right through our area. Those tracks typically mean more rain than snow (especially anywhere east...

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO