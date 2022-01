North Korea fired two ballistic missiles Friday, the South and Japan said, in what would be its third weapons test this month, despite a fresh volley of US sanctions. The latest launches came just hours after Pyongyang warned of a "stronger and certain" reaction to the sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile programme. Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it had detected two short-range ballistic missiles fired from North Pyongan province, adding they were "analysing the specifications". The weapons likely "fell outside" Japan's territorial waters, Tokyo's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters, adding that the repeated tests indicated Pyongyang was "aiming to improve its launch technology".

MILITARY ・ 3 HOURS AGO