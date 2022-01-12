Hospitals urge US to renew COVID-19 emergency declarations

The US could become a place where Covid-19 transforms into a situation where we “learn to live with it,” according to a former member of President Biden’s coronavirus task force. Speaking on NBC’s Meet The Press today, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel cited vaccines, new treatments, and other mitigation measures that he claims will help make the coronavirus more manageable and akin to the flu. Emanuel’s comments echo those of other government officials and medical personnel, who appear to be moving away from scare tactics on case loads and toward acknowleding that deaths are flat and hospitalizations won’t face a doomsday scenario. “We think that...

