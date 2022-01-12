ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospitals urge US to renew COVID-19 emergency declarations

By Mackenzie Bean
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Hospital Association is calling on the federal government to renew two emergency declarations related to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure continued support for hospitals responding to the crisis. In a...

Comments / 10

ld59
1d ago

how about we get rid of the shitstains trying to evoke power and control!!!!

Reply(1)
9
Susan Rasmussen
1d ago

We need the true doctors and nurses back. They treated 170 million before this became politicized!

Reply
4
