BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities on Wednesday released dashcam and body camera footage from last month’s deadly police shooting in Silver Spring. Osmay Sesay, 27, of Silver Spring, was killed in a Dec. 29 confrontation with Montgomery County police during a traffic stop of a vehicle suspected in a shooting earlier that day. The footage shows a man, identified as Sesay, getting out of the car and pointing a handgun at police. In response, officers opened fire, fatally shooting Sesay. WJZ is not publishing the unedited version of the footage due to the graphic nature of the events involved, which some may find disturbing. The Maryland...

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO